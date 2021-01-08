A PERSON was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea with traumatic injuries following an incident at the Premier Inn construction site in St Davids yesterday (Thursday).
Emergency services were called to the area at 4.14pm yesterday, following a one vehicle collision involving a lorry in the Glasfryn Road area.
An emergency ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, the Wales Air Ambulance and an emergency medical doctor were all called to the scene.
A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said:
"We were called to the Nun Street area of Saint Davids yesterday afternoon, Thursday December 7, to reports of a person with traumatic injuries. One patient was taken by road to Morriston Hospital, Swansea."
Fire crews from both St Davids and Haverfordwest also attended the incident near to St Davids Rugby Club.
Afire service spokesperson said that there were two casualties, one who was released from the vehicle prior to fire crews arriving at the scene. Fire fighters administered first aid to the two casualties until paramedics arrived.