PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has welcomed the announcement that remote learning will continue until at least Friday, January 29.

The Welsh Government has brought the decision on schools into line with the three-weekly review of the Alert Levels.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams announced last night that unless there is a significant reduction in Covid-19 transmission before January 29, remote learning would continue until the next review date, which coincides with the February half-term.

Vulnerable children and children of key workers will still have access to their usual school.

Pembrokeshire County Council Director for Education Steven Richards-Downes said: “This announcement provides more clarity on the immediate future to learners, parents, carers and our dedicated school staff.

“All schools in Pembrokeshire are already planning and delivering blended learning to their learners and this now includes developing live streaming of lessons where possible.

“Schools have introduced a county-wide model policy for live streaming acceptable use to parents.

“Schools have been training staff in the use of a number of platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Google Classrooms including training and support for both synchronous and asynchronous activity as this supports families in being able to meet the needs of learners at home.”

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, added: “Once again I thank all learners, parents, carers and school staff for the way they have embraced remote learning and we continue to look forward to the time when face-to-face learning can resume.”