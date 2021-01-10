One of Pembrokeshire’s best known spa hotels Lamphey Court - is currently for sale for almost £3m.
The hotel and spa in the south of the county is currently on the market with a with a guide price of £2,950,000 with business property advisers Christie & Co, of Bristol.
The four-star country house hotel, thought to date back to the Georgian era of around 1823, was also recently recognised at the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2020.
The country manor hotel comprises 39 ensuite bedrooms and expansive leisure amenities on the grounds for guests and locals to enjoy. These facilities include a modern, purpose-built, leisure complex which houses a swimming pool, sauna and steam room, gym and fitness suite, a hairdressing salon, and a spa.
A manager’s apartment is also included in the hotel’s adjacent stables, The Coach House.
There is also a function and events space in the hotel, which proves a popular choice of wedding venue among.
Christie & Co Business Agent, Richard Thomas described it as :“Not only a quintessentially beautiful hotel, but an established, profitable and highly successful business.”
“We expect high levels of interest for what is undoubtedly one of the finest assets to come to market in the area for some time.”