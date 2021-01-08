Hollywood star Luke Evans heads the cast in an original new drama from ITV that depicts the murders and other crimes of Pembrokeshire's Bullseye Killer, between 1985-1998.
The three-part true-crime drama, The Pembrokeshire Murders, airs across consecutive evenings at 9pm from next Monday to Wednesday, January 11-13, and presents the story of the investigations into the murders and crimes committed by John William Cooper - named the Bullseye Killer after his appearance on the TV show of the same name.
Adapted from the true crime book The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Bullseye Killer (2012) written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill, the show is set to portray the pursuit of John Cooper and the collection of forensic evidence that led to his life sentencing in 2011.
Welsh-born Hollywood star, Luke Evans, portrays SIO Steve Wilkins; alongside David Flynn as ITV Journalist Jonathan Hill, and Keith Allen as John Cooper.
Cooper committed two double murders in the 1980s. First, siblings Richard and Helen Thomas were fatally shot inside their Milford Haven home, Scoveston Manor, before it was burned down by the killer in 1985.
Four years later, in 1989, Oxfordshire couple, Pete and Gwenda Dixon, were enjoying their annual Little Haven holiday before being robbed and shot on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.
Both double murders remained unsolved until Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins reopened them in 2006 under the groundbreaking Operation Ottawa.
John Cooper was also convicted for sexual assault and attempted robbery, as well as for rape following an attack on a young girl on Milford Haven’s Mount Estate in March of 1996.