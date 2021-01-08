Dry January just got harder as Brewdog announced it is giving away free beer to everyone in the UK.

The multinational brewery and pub chain, based in Scotland, is hoping to lift the spirits of the nation by offering a free four pack of its new Lost Lager.

Despite the beer being free, you will have to pay £1.95 for delivery.

The brewer chain claim Lost is the “world’s only carbon negative lager” and the company has pledged to plant a tree for every four-pack claimed.

So not only are you getting free beer, you’re also saving the planet.

“2021 has been tough so far,” the company said on Twitter.

“So, we're giving everyone in the UK the chance to get a free 4 pack of our amazing new beer, Lost Lager.

“Lost is the world's only carbon negative lager - we'll plant a tree in our forest for every 4 pack claimed.”

In a second tweet they added: “This is the part where you tag your friends to let them know about free beer...

“A £1.95 postage fee will apply. UK only. 1 x pack per person.

“To help us manage the load this will be a pre-order that will be fulfilled from the 8th of Feb.”

As you might expect, demand is high with over 50,000 people waiting online to claim their free beer and at the time of writing, you will be waiting for an hour to enter the website.

When clicking on the link provided you will be placed in a queue.

A message on the site reads: “You are now waiting in a queue for access to BrewDog.com because our website is currently over capacity.

“When it is your turn you will have 10 minutes to enter the website.”

To claim your free beer, just head over to BrewDog’s website and enter your details.