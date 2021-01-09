Lidl and Aldi have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday, January 10, 2021.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are focusing on the bathroom with a range of bathroom products available at bargain prices.

These include:

Chenille Bobble Bath Mat. (Aldi)

This soft-touch bath mat by Kirkon House is sure to brighten up your bathroom, available for £5.99.

Kirkton House White Bath Pillow. (Aldi)

This comfortable bath pillow is available for £4.49 but you will have to be quick, it is already sold out online!

Rose Gold Shower Basket. (Aldi)

This rose gold shower basket from Kirkton House will help keep your shower essentials organised in style. Available for £4.49.

Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain are focused on home ccoking, offering a range of kitchen gadgets.

These include:

Sharp Microwave. (Lidl)

Lidl are offering a Sharp microwave for £54.99.

Silvercrest Digital Air Fryer. (Lidl)

Available at Lidl this week is a Silvercrest Digital Air Fryer for £49.99.

Silvercrest Electric Juicer. (Lidl)

For those on a health kick for the New Year, Lidl are selling a Silvercrest Electric Juicer for £34.99.

Vind out more at Lidl.co.uk.