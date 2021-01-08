THE Inner Wheel club of Haverfordwest pulled together in November to make up gift bags for members of The VC gallery.
A member of the Inner Wheel Club described the response from the members as ‘tremendous’.
They also had donations from some businesses and from lots of friends who would normally have supported their annual fundraising coffee morning.
A spokesperson added: “To the few who were able to meet to assemble the bags it was an overwhelming experience and being masked, sanitized and exceedingly careful it was a worthwhile task.”
The Inner Wheel Club has not been able to meet as a club over the past months, but contact has been maintained by email, post and telephone keeping the group intact and promoting the true meaning of friendship.
Through this project the members have been able to generously support a local charity in the true meaning of the organisation.