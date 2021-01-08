HEALTH chiefs have condemned as 'deplorable' an online claim that a west Wales nurse has died after a Covid jab.
The allegation is understood to refer to a nurse in Llanelli and was made on social media earlier today, Friday January 8.
In a statement on their Facebook page, Hywel Dda University Health Board said it 'was aware of a disgraceful story circulating online claiming the death of one of our nurses after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.'
The post continued: "It is utterly irresponsible and deplorable for such false information to be spread about our staff.
"Vaccines are safe and effective and save lives!
"All vaccines must undergo three stages of clinical trials and be assessed for safety and effectiveness by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) before approved for patient use.
"Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved for use by the MHRA.
"For further information about vaccines and vaccination, visit Public Health Wales website https://phw.nhs.wales/.../covid-19.../about-the-vaccine/