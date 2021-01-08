POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to over a series of fly-post incidents in Tenby attacking coronavirus restrictions.
Between December 20 and January 4 signs put up by Pembrokeshire County Council have been defaced by someone flyposting spurious and misleading information.
The flyposting, which has damaged the signs, meaning they will have to be replaced, covered important messaging about the virus and restrictions in place to keep people safe.
Anyone with information should contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at: http://orlo.uk/0GKuU, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DPP/0446/04/01/2021/02/C