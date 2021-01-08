A MILFORD Haven man has been banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
Matthew Evans, aged 32, of Marble Hall Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 5.
The offence occurred on July 7, 2020, when he drove his car on the A4076 in Johnston, having had in his blood, 3.7ug/l of the substance Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol.
Evans was fined £120 for the offence, and will also have to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.