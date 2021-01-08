A MILFORD Haven woman has been banned from driving for 36 months after she was over four times the drink-drive limit.
Wendy Marchant, aged 52, of St Lawrence Avenue, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates on Tuesday, January 5, and she pleaded guilty to the charge.
The offence occurred on December 10, 2020, in Haverfordwest when she drove her car on Tiers Cross Road when the proportion of alcohol in her breath was 146 microgrammes, the legal limit being 35.
She was banned from driving and was also made the subject of a community order.
Marchant was also fined £120 for the offence, will have to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.