PRESELI MP Stephen Crabb is hosting an online advice surgery for constituents across Preseli Pembrokeshire.
The advice surgery will be held via Zoom or telephone and is an opportunity for local people to seek help and assistance with local issues.
Scheduled for Friday, January 15, between 12.30pm and 2pm, you can book an appointment by emailing stephen.crabb.mp@parliament.uk.
Stephen Crabb said: “While restrictions mean we are unable to meet face to face, my team and I are still working hard, offering support and advice to local people.
“Whether you’d like to discuss an issue relating to the pandemic or otherwise, please do get in touch.”