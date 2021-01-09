WALES’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has asked for the public’s help in keeping the country safe.

Cases across the country remain very high with a new strain of the virus spreading ‘very quickly’ and Mr Drakeford said: “Our NHS is under real pressure.”

The First Minister has urged people to stay at home and to work from home if it is possible.

He said: “I know this is will be a very difficult time for everyone, but it’s more important than ever that we all follow the rules. We can’t stop now.

“It’s so important that we limit contact with other people to prevent this awful virus from spreading and protect ourselves and our families.

“If we have to leave home, we must keep our distance from others, wash our hands regularly and wear a face mask in indoor public places.

“The vaccine is here and is being rolled out. It offers us the path out of this pandemic and there is real hope for the future.

“There is a lot of hard work going on to set up more clinics and arrange appointments for people to come and have the vaccine at one of the mass vaccine centres or at GP clinic near you.

“It will take time to vaccinate everyone. We must all play our part to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

Wales is still in alert level 4 and Mr Drakeford has urged: “By pulling together we can keep Wales safe.”