The Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park are now planning phase three of their improvements to play facilities in the town... by developing the only disability-friendly playpark in Pembrokeshire, with totally accessible equipment.

The Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park is a registered charity set up in 2011 that has already managed fundraising for the BMX track, skate park and small children’s play area in the memorial park.

The committee is made up volunteers, all local residents, who have an interest in the park including parents, grandparents, local councillors and former mayors.

The Friends are now hoping their bid for funding from the Cleddau Community Collaboration – which has £14,000 provided by Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn, Milford Haven Port Authority and Pembroke Dock Town Council to fund local projects.

There are twelve bids for funding, including one from the Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park, so anyone who lives, works or plays in the Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Hundleton or Lamphey communities, who wants to help choose the projects they want to see receive funding should join the online Participatory Budgeting event on Monday 18th January 2021 at 3.30pm.

For more information and to get a free ticket to our online event please register via this link –

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cleddau-community-collaboration-community-voting-event-tickets-135322235449?fbclid=IwAR1LRUPOw9rWb21EoofCDpbQfUSNQkLkrw2OpPF4TBG8whx0e927v4eIMfY

The Friends are appealing for short videos from anyone who used, or would use the park, as part of its pitch. You can send your 10-15 second videos via Messenger to the Friends of Pembroke Dock memorial Park by noon on Wednesday January 13.

The park was officially opened in 1925, with a military tank sited at the main gates, in memory of local people who lost their lives in the First World War and the has undergone many changes since then - the accessibility project is just the latest. The team wants to purchase a number of disability-friendly items including wheelchair-friendly swings and roundabouts; to provide accessible paths and install educational, sensory play panels among many other items.