2020 was year like no other - but a year when the selfless hard work and dedication of all who work in the health and care sector was at the front of every one's thoughts.
Never have we had as bigger reason to say thank-you to all the amazing care workers across the country.
Which is why the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards were so vital - and why we pulled out all the stops to make the event the best we could - despite the restraints of lockdown and other restrictions.
For the first time ever the awards went online - with celebrities, including host Dr Hilary Jones - sending their congratulations and good wishes virtually.
The event was streamed as a Facebook premiere on December 30 - and thousands and thousands of you watched, shared, liked and commented - making the event a huge success and a fitting showcase for the hard work and dedication of all our finalists.
Headline sponsors were the Bluestone Foundation and BMI Werndale Hospital with other businesses like Valero; Pembrokeshire County Council; Pembrokshire College; t2; Monmouthshire Building Society; Direct Nursing Services and Western Power Distribution also supporting.
The event is still available to watch on Facebook at Facebook.com/westerntelegraph