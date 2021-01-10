A MILFORD Haven man has denied breaching a restraining order by allegedly sending messages and a letter.
Shane Ryan, aged 36, of Birch Mead, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, January 4.
He faces four charges and has pleaded not guilty to all of them.
A restraining order was imposed by West Glamorgan Magistrates on April 1, 2020, but it is alleged that Ryan has breached the order on four separate occasions.
Magistrates remanded Ryan in custody until a trial on Wednesday, January 13.