POLICE patrols in tourist hotspots in south Pembrokeshire yesterday, Sunday January 10, turned round nearly 40 vehicles in breach of the coronavirus regulations.
Pembroke Dock's neighbourhood policing team were reinforcing the Operation Dovecote 'stay home, save lives' message at rural beauty spots, including Bosherston.
Other officers were on patrol throughout the area.
Pembroke Dock police said yesterday:
"We have been at our tourist hotspots checking compliance with the Covid-19 regulations.
"39 vehicles stopped who were in breach of the regulations.
"All educated and asked to return home.
"Please stay home and save lives."
Superintendent Craig Templeton said: “Throughout lockdown officers will conduct high visibility patrols across the four counties of Dyfed-Powys.
“These will include road checks in key areas, which allow officers to engage with motorists and ensure that Welsh Government regulations regarding essential travel are understood and being followed.
“I appreciate this is an extremely difficult time for people but there is good reason for the restrictions.
“The virus is spreading extremely quickly. You only have to look at the messages coming from our health boards to understand how serious this is.”
He added: “In previous lockdowns we have been pleased that the majority of people were adhering to the rules and appreciate these checks are part of helping keep our communities safe.
“Where people have been found making unnecessary journeys, officers have explained the current limitations and encouraged people to return home.
“Enforcement – through the issue of fixed penalty notices or FPNs – remains only a method of last resort when drivers are determined to flout the rules.
“We would like to thank everyone who has worked with us to help keep Wales safe.”
