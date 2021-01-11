An entrepreneur from Narberth has been named as one of the UK’s most 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs in the Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign.

Leanne Holder who co-owns BecauseRacecarBox and Vitamin Coffee is being showcased alongside 100 female entrepreneurs from across the UK, as part of the campaign’s recognition of the multi-achievements of women during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leanne was also recognised for also starting up the first ever Pink Detailing Collection to encourage women into car-cleaning by eliminating the more traditional male-focused language, colours and scents. She also donates 20 of her sales to charity. Her other business is supplying vitamin-enhanced coffee online.

She also works as a walk-on actor for television; runs a blog and also champions other women that wish to join a typically ‘male-dominated’ industry. Leanne does all of this while tackling daily life living with endometriosis, ME/CFS and tinnitus.

Leanne was previously been named a Top 10 Entrepreneur To Watch in 2020 and been named in The Top 10 Inspiring Businesswomen To Watch in 2020 in different media articles.

Now in its fourth year, f:Entrepreneur was launched in 2017 to highlight female role models to help and inspire all small businesses, through content, stories and events. It particularly aims to showcase trailblazing female entrepreneurs that lead small businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support activities.

Leanne said: “It really is an honour to be recognised as an inspirational entrepreneur alongside so many other wonderful women. After a difficult last year because of the pandemic, it is a great start to 2021. I love what I do and will continue to help motivate, inspire and encourage young women into business with a focus on anyone who is trailblazing their way through a male-dominated industry”.

Both f:Entrepreneur and Small Business Britain were founded by Michelle Ovens CBE, who is also the director of Small Business Saturday UK.

To see the full list of the 100 women featured in this year’s f:entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign visit https://f-entrepreneur.com/fentrepreneur-100/