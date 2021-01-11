BOTH Tenby's RNLI lifeboats were launched in the early hours of this morning, Monday January 11, to assist in the search for a missing teenager
The launch request came at around Both of Tenby’s were requested to launch at around 1.45am after a 15-year-old old was reported missing in the Pendine area.
The boats were quickly on the water and the volunteer crew made best speed to the scene, with the inshore lifeboat requested to search from Amroth up towards Telpyn Point and the all-weather lifeboat tasked to search from Telpyn back towards Dolwyn.
With both boats around one mile south of Pendine, news came through that the teenager had been found ashore, so the lifeboats were stood down to return to station, arriving at 2.20am.