A 45-year-old Pembroke Dock man is denying two charges of carrying two sharply pointed objects in a public place.
Edmund Quinn of The Terrace, The Dockyard appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court
on Thursday January 7.
He pleaded not guilty to having a lock knife and a hedging tool with him at Pemberton Park, Llanelli on April 24.
Quinn was remanded on unconditional bail to appear before the court again on January 19.
Both cases were adjourned to enable the prosecution to serve statements on defence by January 14.
The instructing solicitor is to make further enquiries about the case.