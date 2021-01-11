POLICE have confirmed that a 26-year-old man died following a crash on the A4076 between Johnston and Milford Haven on Sunday night.
A female passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The crash happened around 8:40pm and the road was close for several hours overnight for investigative work to be carried out.
A spokesperson confirmed that the man, who was driving a VW Golf, sadly died as a result of the collision and have asked for anyone who witnessed the car or the collision to get in touch,
They said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or the VW Golf prior to it is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.”