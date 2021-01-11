PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is urging residents to stay up to date with the latest Covid-19 information by following the authority's social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter and signing up to My Account on the council's website.
More than 23,000 people follow the council's page on Facebook, to join them go to www.facebook.com/PembrokeshireCountyCouncil.
On Twitter the council has a following of 15,000. The authority's tweets can be found at twitter.com/Pembrokeshire
Welsh language pages are also available at www.facebook.com/CyngorSirPenfro and twitter.com/CyngorSirPenfro.
You can sign up to My Account at myaccount.pembrokeshire.gov.uk.
Cllr Neil Prior, cabinet member for transformation and IT, said:
"The Covid-19 pandemic has underlined how important it is to have verified and trusted information easily accessible, particularly at a time of information overload.
"By following the council's social media accounts and signing up to My Account you will always have the latest important information at hand."