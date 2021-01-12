A SWANSEA woman who stayed overnight at Abermawr beach during the first lockdown must attend court later this month.
The case of Susie Ware, of Heol Eithrim Clydach, was heard at Llanelli magistrates on Thursday, January 7.
The 45-year-old was charged with leaving her Swansea home without reasonable excuse to stay overnight on Abermawr beach on June 2 of this year, contrary to coronavirus regulations.
Ware was not present in court and neither was her solicitor.
Magistrates said that she must attend the next hearing on January 28. If she is not present then the case will be dealt with and proved in absence they said.