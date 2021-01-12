A FISHGUARD man sped down the Fishguard to Goodwick bypass in fear for his life, a court heard on Thursday, January 7.
Dafydd Richard Morris, of Brodog Terrace, admitted driving his Volkswagen Golf down the A40 bypass at a speed of 89 miles per hour. The legal speed limit on that stetch of road is 40 miles per hour.
However, Haverfordwest Magistrates Court accepted that there were special reasons for the 23-year-old's actions.
"We find special reasons exist," said the court. "We have heard clear and credible evidence from the defendant and his mother explaining the background.
"He found himself in fear and desperation as he thought he was being followed. The action he took was necessary as he feared for his life."
Taking this into account, magistrates did not endorse Morris' licence in any way.
However, he was fined £250 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85. Magistrates took Morris' guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence.
He must pay the total of £369 by next month.
