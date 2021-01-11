A YOUNG rower from Jeffreyston has broken the World and British record for most metres rowed in 1 minute.
19-year-old Freddie Hancock completed the record on January 2, beating the previous world record holder, Jasper Liu from the USA, by three metres.
He also beat the British record, held by Dominic Chandler, by 24m.
In total he rowed 389m, but Freddie is not stopping there.
Freddie is aiming to become the first lightweight rower in history and the 40th man ever to row 400m or more in one minute.
He said: “This is a substantial goal, therefore there is no specific timescale but ideally I would love to reach 400m in one minute sometime in my twenties.”
He set the world record on his rowing machine which is in his parent’s spare room.