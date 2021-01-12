A PUBLIC consultation on varying a holiday park’s lease with the council to allow the relocation of a car park, as well as access to an ancient monument, will be launched.

Heritage Park in Stepaside has its freehold owned by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Discussions started in 2008 about providing an accessible multi user path through the site from Amroth to the north Pembrokeshire coast.

At cabinet on Monday (January 11) Cllr Jon Harvey, member for planning, said that the path was in place but consideration had to be given to the relocation of a north car park, used by the public, to a south car park where additional provision of ten spaces could be made.

The move would also allow for 'additional static caravans', he added.

Variation to the rights in relation to pedestrian access to an ancient monument known as the Stepaside/Kilgetty Ironworks would also be included in the lease changes.

Cllr Harvey said that there had been numerous representations made about Heritage Park in general and it was important a public consultation was held before any decisions to formally vary the lease or not were made.

Council leader Cllr David Simpson added that it had been a “very long-running saga” which needed to be sorted out, having also received emails from the local member Cllr Tony Baron concerned about progress.

“Lets just get on with it and try to sort it out,” added Cllr Simpson.