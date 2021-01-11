A WOMAN from Milford Haven, who has been volunteering with Dyfed-Powys Police for 18 years, has been recognised for her service.

Anita Wheeler, aged 79, was recently named as the force’s volunteer of the year.

She had to apply for the role and also worked in Neyland for nine years before returning to Milford Haven.

“I’ve been with the NPT (Neighbourhood Policing Team) ever since and I’ve really enjoyed it. I have missed it since last March when the lockdown was put in place”, she said.

Anita had been due to go up to the force’s headquarters early last year but that was put on hold because of the coronavirus.

She said that she was recently asked to go the station where she was presented with her volunteer award.

Chief Constable Mark Collins set up a skype call where he congratulated and thanked Anita for her service.

Anita added: “I feel as if I am doing something for the community. I was delighted when I found out about the award. I know they’ve always been appreciative of me and they’ve always been very good with me.

“I am relied on, I am there three times a week so they know what days I am going to be doing.”

Over her time she has kept in contact with many local businesses and is also involved with the neighbourhood watch team.

Anita is still keen to volunteer and even though she is 79, she says she doesn’t feel as if she is.

Chief Constable Collins said: “Anita has been part of the extended Dyfed-Powys Police family for eighteen years, and we are so grateful for her service.

“Dyfed-Powys is very much a local force, and so the local knowledge of Anita and our other front counter volunteers is incredibly valuable.

“Our volunteers play such an important role in ensuring we provide the best service we can to our communities.”