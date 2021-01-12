POLICE and Pembrokeshire County Council are working together to curb anti-social bike behaviour in Monkton.
This follows concerns raised by residents about the use of scrambler and quad bikes on the grassed area near Long Mains, which has caused damage to the turf.
Pembroke Dock police said yesterday, Monday January 11: "Targeted patrols are being conducted in Monkton due to concerns from residents about the anti-social use of quad bikes and scramblers.
"We are working with Pembrokeshire County Council to prevent this anti-social behaviour and damage."