A SCLEDDAU driver must pay £344 and has had six points put on his licence after using a mobile phone behind the wheel.
Gareth Rhys Griffiths of Dwr-Bach was spotted driving his Vauxhall Combo while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A40 northbound at Scleddau on July 18, 2020.
The 32-year-old was not present at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday, January 8, and the case was found proved in his absence under the Single Justice Procedure.
He was fined £220 and must also pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge by February 5.
Magistrates also endorsed Griffiths' licence with six penalty points.