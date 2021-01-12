SENIOR councillors have given their backing to a national charter supporting victims of hate crime.
At its meeting at on Monday (January 11) Pembrokeshire County Council approved the signing of the Welsh Government’s Victim Support Hate Crime Charter.
Signing the charter had previously being discussed and fully endorsed by policy and pre-decision overview and scrutiny committee in November, with cabinet now adding its backing, according to the local democracy reporting service.
“Victim Support has been funded by the Welsh Government to increase the reporting of hate crimes and hate incidents across Wales and to offer support to victims of these offences,” a report to cabinet adds.
Presenting the charter report Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education, said that hate crime was significantly unreported and the council was “merely adding our voice of support” to the government administered programme.
“The council should be an enabler and support individuals in making their voices heard in relation to hate crime,” adds a cabinet report, with council joining many other organisations including academic institutions, companies and third sector organisations in signing up.