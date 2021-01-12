A CAREW man has been sentenced to two years and five months in a young offenders’ institute after admitting three charges of supplying class A and B drugs.

Joshua Humphries, aged 20, admitted to police officers that he had been supplying ecstasy, MDMA and cannabis over the course of a year.

Investigating officers found dozens of messages on Humphries’ phone linking him to the supply of these drugs to a network of people in the area.

Officer in case DC Owen, from the Pembrokeshire proactive drugs team, said: “The defendant was brought to our attention during a separate investigation, when messages were found linking him to the supply of drugs to a female.

“Through digital investigations, we established that he had been supplying ecstasy, MDMA and cannabis to a number of other people in south Pembrokeshire.

“There were reams of messages on his phone, in which people would ask if he had particular drugs and quantities available, with arrangements made to drop off the drugs.”

Officers attended Humphries home in March 2020, where 19.6g of MDMA was found in the 20-year-old’s bedroom. The substance had been split into two bags, and had an approximate street value of £880.

Humphries was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

“The defendant was interviewed, admitting he was a drug user and that he had been supplying drugs for around a year,” DC Owen said.

“He said he was doing it for his friends, and not to make a profit, however he also confirmed that he started dealing to pay off some debts.

“When we showed him his mobile phone, he admitted we would find ‘a fair bit’ of evidence of drug dealing.”

Humphries was charged by summons with being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

He admitted the offences, and appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, January 7, where he was sentenced to two years and five months in a young offenders’ institute.

DC Owen said: “We hope this result sends a message to youngsters involved or thinking of getting involved in the supply of illegal drugs that even if you have no previous convictions, we will find out about your activity and you will be prosecuted.”