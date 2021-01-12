TENBY's iconic Five Arches are to come under the public spotlight with a view to enhancing the historic structure.

Town councillors are asking people to come forward to have their say in an online meeting.

One of the aims Tenby Town Council has set itself for the forthcoming year is to look at ways to enhance the town’s Five Arches as a main gateway into the walled town.

Town clerk Andrew Davies said: "While members of the town council have their own ideas, they are very interested to hear the views of the local community too.

"Some of these ideas may be easy to implement, while others may be longer term goals that require external funding.

"The town council feels it therefore vitally important to consult with the people of Tenby to get a consensus on the way forward.

"As such, the town council would like to invite people to an on-line engagement meeting to take place via Zoom at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, January 26, 2021."

For details on how to access this Zoom meeting please contact the town clerk on tenbytowncouncil@btconnect.com or tenbytownclerk@btconnect.com

At a recent remote meeting of Tenby Town Council, Clr. Mike Evans told his fellow members that he felt that the town walls were a tremendous asset to the town but that more could be done to enhance the Five Arches as an ‘historic gateway’ into the Walled Town.

He also suggested that the town council could access the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund grants to carry out any project, before formally proposing that the town council make the Five Arches the designated gateway to the walled town of Tenby and look to establish a working group to look at how to improve it.

“TTC have the money in our budget, all we needed was the vision of councillors to create a beautiful wish list,” commented Clr. Evans.

