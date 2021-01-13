Local artist Richard Blacklaw-Jones has the solution for anyone looking to celebrate Dydd Santes Dwynwen - the Welsh St Valentine's Day, on January 25 - despite the lockdown.
Richard - who is also the current Sheriff of Haverfordwest - has created these unique and attractive Pop Art hearts from recycled man-made materials gathered from local beaches around Pembrokeshire.
You can purchase them online from Quayside Lifestyle, Haverfordwest, at No 5 Quay Street on Facebook.
The Western Telegraph supports Pembrokeshire businesses with its Love Local Business campaign.