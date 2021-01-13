The valley still celebrates the year turning on the Julian calendar, which was abolished in 1752 and replaced with the Gregorian calendar.
The residents of the Gwaun Valley resisted the change and still ring in the new year on January 13.
Celebrations usually take the form of local children visiting houses in the valley and singing for Calennig.
Children go from house to house singing traditional songs. In return they are given Calennig, sweets or money. Children are also invited into local houses to celebrate.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions this is not possible this year. However, the children at Ysgol Llanychllwydog in the Gwaun Valley have recorded their own songs to share on the school's (closed) Facebook site.
The celebrations usually continue into Monday evening with celebrations taking place at both The Dyffryn Arms, known locally as Bessie's and Gelli Fawr. This year they will take place within people's households or support bubbles at home.