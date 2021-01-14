A WARNING has been issued about scammers targeting those doing tax returns this month.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Trading Standards team has been alerted to phone calls which falsely claim to be from HMRC.

In one case the recipient was asked to press a specified digit on their phone to connect a call and told that a warrant would be issued for arrest if they did not do what was asked.

The busy period before tax returns must be completed often sees an increase in HMRC-related scams, including scam phone calls and emails.

HMRC state that that you will never receive an email, text message, WhatsApp or phone call from them that relates to a tax rebate or penalty or asks for personal or payment information.

Remember to never give out any personal information to a cold-caller or via an unsolicited email.

You can report something suspicious to HMRC’s phishing team, for example:

a text message (forward it to 60599 - you’ll be charged at your network rate)

a message in an application, for example WhatsApp - take a screenshot and forward as an email

an email

details of a phone call asking for personal information or threatening a lawsuit

Send details to the HMRC phishing team via email to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk

You can also report scams to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or online at www.actionfraud.police.uk.

If you want consumer advice and support contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for a Welsh speaker - the details will be shared with Trading Standards who may also contact you by phone to offer support and advice.