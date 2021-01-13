THE family of a Milford Haven man who died following a collision on the A4076 in Pembrokeshire have paid tribute to their “loving son”.
Evan Leigh Callium Merton, aged 26, died when his VW Golf was involved in a crash on the road between Johnston and Milford Haven at around 8.40pm on Sunday, January 10.
A family statement read: “Evan was a loving son who was adored by his family and friends.
“He was an excellent care worker who will be missed by many.
“He had the biggest smile.”
A female passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the VW Golf prior to it, is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting reference DPP/0016/11/01/2021/C.
This can be done online at: orlo.uk/0GKuU, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.