A POST Office service has been restored to the village of Llanfallteg.

The community is now able to give a weekly welcome to a mobile post office service provided by the postmaster in Kilgetty.

The travelling Post Office, aboard a specifically-designed vehicle, is a tried and tested way of maintaining service to communities.

This mobile Post Office is operating from the car park of Millennium Hall, Llanfallteg,SA34 0UN on a Thursday from 9.45am until 10.45am.

Fiona Shanahan, Post Office network Provision Lead, said:

“We are pleased that we have restored Post Office service to Llanfallteg as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.” "We were keen to restore a service as soon as possible, so this service began on January 7."

A wide range of services are available from the mobile vehicle.

There is a step into the van, but an electronic tailgate is available to give easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities.

Parking is available close by.

Engagement has now begun with the community to ask for feedback about the new location and the opening times.

Feedback will close on February 10 2021.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 401613.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

*To accommodate the new Llanfallteg mobile service, there have been some changes to the Thursday opening times of the Blaenwaun mobile service, which is also operated by Kilgetty Post Office, and visits the Lamb Inn car park.

The Blaenwaun service's Thursday opening time has now been changed to 11.15am from 10am. The closing time of noon remains the same, as does the van's Monday visiting hours, which are between 11am and 1pm.