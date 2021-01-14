CALLS continue for a mass vaccination centre in Pembrokeshire, as the vaccine rollout plan shifts towards GP surgery delivery.

Following an update from the Hywel Dda Health Board, Preseli MP Stephen Crabb reiterated his plea for a mass vaccination centre in Pembrokeshire to help deliver the number of vaccines needed to save lives and help end the current lockdown restrictions.

Presently, the only two vaccination centres across the whole Health Board region are in Carmarthen and Cardigan, delivering the Pfizer vaccine.

Mr Crabb said: “Over Christmas and into the new year, the number one item in my inbox was people asking when they or their elderly parents will get the vaccine here in Pembrokeshire. There is concern and anxiety amongst local people about how and when the vaccine will be delivered.

“While we were told a mass vaccination centre would open in Haverfordwest once the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was approved, the vaccine has been approved and there is yet to be a centre in Haverfordwest.

"The message from the health board has been changing as the circumstances change and the focus now seems to be delivering the vaccine through GP surgeries.

“While this is a hugely welcome step, I am concerned that so far, very few over 80s have been vaccinated in our community.

“I’m conscious that a lot of hard work has gone into this rollout locally by health board staff, but I remain concerned that Pembrokeshire feels like it’s been put to the back of the queue.

“If we’re to see the large numbers of people vaccinated needed to help bring lockdown to an end, then Pembrokeshire needs its own, dedicated mass vaccination centre.”