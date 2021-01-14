A DINAS Cross driver must pay £816 after being found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.
Sarah Williams, of Ashgrove, did not attend Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday, January 8 and was found guilty in her absence under the single justice procedure.
The 39-year-old stood charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Vauxhall Insignia, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
The court heard that, on October 5, 2020, Williams was required to give information as to the identity of a driver to the Safety Camera Unit at Pontypridd and had failed to do so.
Williams was not present in court, but the charge was found proved in her absence.
A second alleged driving offence was withdrawn by the court.
Williams was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90. She must pay the full balance of £816 by February 5 this year.
Magistrates also endorsed Williams' licence with six penalty points.