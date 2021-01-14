A FISHGUARD man has admitted harassing another man by sending him abusive and threatening messages via Facebook and answer phone.
Robert Pollock, of Carreg Onnen, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, January 11.
The 45-year-old admitted harassment by sending another man abusive and threatening message via Facebook on March 28 and August 18, 2020.
He also admitted leaving two recorded messages on the other man's home answer phone on August 19 last year. These were both abusive and threatening in nature and made threats of physical violence.
Magistrates took Pollock's guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence.
He must pay a £333 fine as well as a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.