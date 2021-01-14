PEMBROKESHIRE Leisure is offering free online fitness classes for all ages and abilities through its own digital platform.
The county council's leisure service is delighted to be able to offer a programme of classes that can be done at home which are easy to use and is free to all registered Pembrokeshire Leisure users for the next three months. The classes can be accessed via the Pembs Leisure app.
Pembs Leisure LIVE and Pembs Leisure Anytime will help provide health and fitness content wherever you are with a full range of activities that will aspire to meet the needs of all users, offering something for all levels and abilities.
No previous experience of attending any group exercise class is needed.
"This great offer will support the current Welsh Government directive to stay at home while addressing the physical and mental challenges that this may create," said a council spokesperson.
To get started, download the Pembs Leisure app through your chosen app store.
To register with Pembrokeshire Leisure and for further information on how to take part, visit pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/covid-19-info/pl-live-news.