A SCLEDDAU man must pay nearly £100 for breaching coronavirus restrictions during the spring lockdown.
Justin Sean Conlon of Cefn Coed, Dwrbach, was stopped by police on the A40 at the Scotchwell Roundabout, Haverfordwest, on April 26.
He was charged with being away from his place of residence without a reasonable excuse during the emergency period.
Llanelli Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday, January 13, that Conlon had been 'going for a spin with his mates' before going to Morrisons, which was in the opposite direction, and that he did not have any other reasonable excuse for being at the location.
The 27-year-old entered a guilty plea on December 2 under the Single Justice Procedure.
On Wednesday Conlon was fined £66 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge. No charge was made for crown prosecution costs. Magistrates took Conlon's guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence.
He must pay the total of £94 by March 13 this year.
