PERMISSION has been granted for a storage container at a plumbing company’s Haverfordwest base.

Cllr Alison Tudor called for the planning committee to decide on the application for unit 1, Harvester House, Fishguard Road, because of residents’ concerns about noise and light pollution, adding the container was an “eyesore.”

On Tuesday, January 12 members of the planning committee unanimously supported the application which was approved with conditions relating to the screening of the storage container, which can be seen from Hall Park.

The opening hours of Nash Plumbing Ltd will be set at 7am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The early opening times had been cause for objection from residents and Haverfordwest Town Council, the committee heard, due to noise and lighting, although members were reminded that the sign board lighting was subject to a separate advertising consent procedure.

Town councillor Chris Evans and resident John James addressed the virtual committee, outlining their concerns about noise levels unsuitable for a residential area, asking that opening times be made later to mitigate this.

Mr James added that the lighting affected properties nearby, although there had been no nuisance found by environmental health business owner Richard Nash said, and he would be happy to work with them further if required.

Cllr Mark Carter said the business should be allowed a “level playing field” to compete with other similar businesses which had early opening, and the council should be supporting small businesses, added Cllr Jonathan Preston.