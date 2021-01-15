A BRAND-NEW jewel in Pembrokeshire’s crown hopes to be open this spring.

A £4m redevelopment at Llys-y-Frân Lake has included the refurbishment and expansion of the visitor centre and café.

A new outdoor activity centre and waterside cabin is being built to support walkers, cyclists and watersports enthusiasts. It will include a food stop, meeting rooms, changing facilities and cycle hire.

A £4 million Welsh Water investment to the visitor centre and recreational facilities is being backed with £1.7 million of European Regional Development Funds through the Welsh Government.

The redeveloped site is intended to attract an estimated 100,000 tourists and outdoor enthusiasts each year to the site.

Outdoor activities at Llys-y-Frân Lake will include both water and land-based recreational fun. On the water, visitors can enjoy sailing, kayaking, canoeing, stand up paddle and pedalboarding. Fishing on the bank or by boat will also make a welcome return.

Land activities include walking and cycling with over 14km of trails to explore and a brand-new Pump Skills Track and a wide range of bikes available to hire.

Visitors can also learn the art of axe and knife throwing, how to fire a crossbow or have a go at archery.

Other activities include Crazi-Bugz, six-wheeled off-road buggies for young adventurers.

Plans to develop camping facilities are also underway.

Chief Executive of Welsh Water Peter Perry said: “As we head into 2021, we all need to enjoy the outdoors, re-connect with nature and reap the benefits that being close to water has been proven to offer.

“The EU funding, on top of our own investment, will enable the development of a year-round offering both for recreation and education, and will have a positive economic, social and environmental impact whilst also improving the health and well-being of both local residents and visitors. Welsh Water has been working hard to re-open this exciting Pembrokeshire destination in 2021.

“This is great news for the local community, visitors and the tourist economy in Wales after a difficult 2020.”

The safety of staff and visitors remain a priority, and Welsh Water will ensure that all Covid-19 Welsh Government guidelines are followed at the time of opening.