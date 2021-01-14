ASYLUM seekers from Penally Camp have staged their second public protest within 24 hours.
This afternoon, a group of around 40 men walked from the camp into Tenby, carrying banners bearing messages including 'Close the Camp', 'We flee from prison and still feeling a prisoner' and 'We want a normal life, no prison'.
They paused at The Green before moving up St John's Hill, along The Norton and down High Street into Tudor Square.
The group continued to vocalise their grievances along the route and were monitored by police on foot and in vehicles.
As the Western Telegraph reported earlier today, a similar protest was staged yesterday evening, Wednesday January 13.
A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said: “Officers are working with the management team on the site in line with the four E principles of engage, explain, encourage and enforce.''
“We take all breaches of Covid regulations seriously and will act accordingly.”
All Pictures: Gareth Davies Photography
