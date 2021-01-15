A WELSH lockdown journey to Pembrokeshire to look at a car has cost a Carmarthenshire man £64.
Joseph Butler, 34, of Upper Tumble, Llanelli appeared before Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday January 13.
He admitted an offence contrary to the Welsh coronavirus restrictions on May 10, after being stopped on the A477 at Stepaside having travelled to see a car.
The court took Butler's guilty plea into account when sentencing, and he was fined £34 with a surcharge to fund victim services of £34. No order was made for costs.