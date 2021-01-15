A CARDIFF man has had his £660 fine for camping at a Pembrokeshire beach during the last lockdown reduced to £60, after asking the Crown Prosecution Service to reopen his case.
Owen Rhys Cornick of Pantbach Road, Rhiwbina was charged with leaving his local area, without a reasonable excuse, and travelling with others from different households to stay overnight at Abereiddy beach during the lockdown on June 6.
Last month the 24-year-old was found guilty in his absence under the single justice procedure and ordered to pay a total of £811.
However, on January 13, Llanelli magistrates agreed to set aside the previous conviction and sentence and reopen the case.
Cornick entered a guilty plea and magistrates took this into account when imposing their sentence. They fined him £60 and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £110.
The total of £204 must be paid by February 10.