A 45-YEAR-OLD woman from Swansea has been ordered to pay £876 after magistrates found her guilty of breaching the last coronavirus lockdown by travelling to Newgale beach.
Susie Ware, of Heol Eithrim, Clydach, was charged with travelling 50 miles from her home to the Pembrokeshire beauty spot without reasonable excuse, on May 31, during the emergency period.
Ware entered a not guilty plea on November 11. She was not present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court when the case was listed, and magistrates found her guilty in her absence.
She was fined £660 and must also pay £150 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.
Ware has until February 10 to pay the total of £876.
