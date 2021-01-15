A HAVERFORDWEST man, who admitted assaulting three people last year, must pay his victims £200 compensation and comply with a community order.
Daffydd Thomas, of Gloucester Terrace, Haverfordwest, had previously admitted assault by beating of a man and two women
The assaults took place on December 13 in Haverfordwest.
Thomas, 39, attended Haverfordwest Magistrates Court for sentencing on January 13.
Magistrates took Thomas' guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation to each of the women and £100 to the man.
Thomas must also pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge. He will have to pay off the total of £380 at the sum of £12 per fortnight.
Magistrates also imposed a two-year community order. During this time Thomas must participate in a 39 day Building Better Relationships course. He must comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments or take part in any activity, as required by the responsible officer, up to a maximum of 10 days.
During the next year Thomas must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work.