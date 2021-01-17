PEOPLE across Pembrokeshire are being encouraged to look beyond Lockdown by making a date to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Haverfordwest.

The charity’s much-loved events are aiming to return to Scolton Manor later in the year, but with socially distanced measures to help keep participants safe.

The Race for Life events are planned to take place on Sunday, June 27, and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Katie Cooze, Cancer Research UK’s event manager for Haverfordwest, said: “All 400 mass-participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to come together and help beat the disease.

“The truth is, Covid-19 has slowed us down. But we will never stop, and we are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.

“Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. Our Race for Life events are open to all and we’re sending a heart-felt message to everyone to come together in 2021.”

Participants will set off on the course either alone or in small socially-distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided at all events with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Money raised through Race for Life events funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Katie added: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Haverfordwest with people across Wales and the whole of the UK.

“People get together and remember loved ones lost, or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.”

Anyone who signs up this January can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code JAN2021.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org